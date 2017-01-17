Signing of Several 2014 Moldova-EU Agreements Result of Hasty Decisions - Dodon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During his election campaign Dodon stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow, especially in the economic sphere, and even suggested that once he becomes president Moldova would hold a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from the 2014 political and trade agreement with the European Union and instead join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Community.

"We do understand the geopolitical realities at this stage, we understand that there are certain agreement that Moldova hastily signed with the European Union in 2014, [we are] in favor of new agreements," Dodon said at a meeting with chairperson of Russia's Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.

Socialist Party leader Dodon secured 52.12 percent of vote in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova late in 2016, assuming office on December 23, 2016.