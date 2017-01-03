Moldovan President Says to Meet With Transnistrian Leader on Wednesday

–

CHISINAU (Sputnik)Recently elected Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Tuesday said he plans to hold a meeting with the also recently elected president of Moldova's breakaway self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), Vadim Krasnoselsky, on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, on January 4, 2017, in the city of Bendery, a working meeting will take place between the Moldovan President Igor Dodon and the leader of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky," Dodon said in his Facebook account.

Socialist Party leader Dodon secured 52.12 percent of vote in the second round of the presidential election late in 2016, assuming office on December 23, 2016. During his election campaign, the president promised to resolve the issue of Transnistria, which has been de facto independent for over two decades.

Krasnoselsky won the breakaway region's presidential elections in December after gaining over 60 percent of the vote. He assumed the presidential office on December 16, 2016.

Transnistria broke away from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing the country might seek to reunify with neighboring Romania. The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict has remained unresolved. Russian peacekeepers have been preserving peace in the region, along with their Moldovan and Transnistrian counterparts.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!