Moldovan President Says to Meet With Transnistrian Leader on Wednesday

"Tomorrow, on January 4, 2017, in the city of Bendery, a working meeting will take place between the Moldovan President Igor Dodon and the leader of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky," Dodon said in his Facebook account.
Socialist Party leader Dodon secured 52.12 percent of vote in the second round of the presidential election late in 2016, assuming office on December 23, 2016. During his election campaign, the president promised to resolve the issue of Transnistria, which has been de facto independent for over two decades.
Krasnoselsky won the breakaway region's presidential elections in December after gaining over 60 percent of the vote. He assumed the presidential office on December 16, 2016.
Transnistria broke away from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing the country might seek to reunify with neighboring Romania. The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict has remained unresolved. Russian peacekeepers have been preserving peace in the region, along with their Moldovan and Transnistrian counterparts.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They DO NOT want to be part of the austerity, bail outs , debts and regime changes REGIME of E.U NATO.
cast235
Those Africans are migrating because E.U NATO are displacing them. Killing them with PROXY wars for resources. Go learn the TRUTH.
MOLDOVA should had better joined RF. Or EEU, CSTO. ALL would had been OK .
And Russia? It will have so much cash, IF play the cards right, that NO ONE will believe it.
Right now is an ULTRA modern European cities group. In West Russia.
SOON when things begin to really LOOK UP, Russia will have to GIFT cash away.
I believe, that once resources cash, is just surplus, Russia should save 30%, check that all is ok, for next 3 years. And then quarterly, gift cash checks to every Russian citizen. Regardless of income.
Pensioners , welfare recipients ALL get a check per household size. Even new born be accounted.
THIS will keep Russia , becoming a country using consumerism as income!!!!
And porotect innovation with PATENTS and against U.S. Most in U.S is STOLEN INNOVATION. U.K used to kidnap Russian scientists.
And today Russia is making a HUGE MISTAKE, not denouncing Russian KIDNAPPED SOLDIERS.. A WAR CRIME at GENEVA>