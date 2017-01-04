Moldova President Agrees to Respect Mutual Interests of Transnistria

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldova’s President Igor Dodon said Wednesday he had agreed a "bulk approach" to relations with the breakaway Transnistria during historic talks with its leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

Dodon, a Socialist leader elected president in October, met with Krasnoselsky, who assumed his office last month, during the first visit to Transnistria by a sitting Moldovan president in eight years.

"We found a common language on many issues. But in order to move to real solutions we agreed on a bulk approach, meaning we will address issues that are of mutual interest, rather than those promoted by just one side," Dodon said.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of problems, from diplomas and vehicle licenses to schools and the movement of people between the banks of the Dniester river.

Transnistria separated from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing the country might seek to reunite with neighboring Romania. The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict remains frozen.