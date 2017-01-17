Russia, US Had No Contacts on Reported High-Level Summit in Iceland - Lavrov

© AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC Reports on Reykjavik Summit With Putin Aim to Undermine Trump's Presidency- Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Sunday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that US President-elect Donald Trump was planning to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, which would also be the first Trump's foreign trip after assuming the office.

"[This information] is not true. There have been no contacts to discuss such plans," Lavrov told a press conference.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no negotiations on organizing a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump yet. A representative of Trump also refuted the report.