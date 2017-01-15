Trump's Representative Refutes Reports About Summit With Putin in Reykjavik

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A representative of US President-elect Donald Trump refuted media reports about a proposed summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Icelandic capital, media reported Sunday.

According to a representative, the information about the summit is false, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier in the day, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that Trump plans to hold a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, which will also be the first Trump's foreign trip after assuming the office.