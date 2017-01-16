Register
    A Yars ground mobile missile system at the rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 71 th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Red Square in Moscow

    Connecting Anti-Russian Sanctions With Nuclear Arms Reduction 'Makes No Sense'

    Politics
    855944

    United States President-elect Donald Trump said that anti-Russian sanctions could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on reducing nuclear arsenals.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017
    Trump's Administration Should Not Use Sanctions Issue to Pressure Moscow - Russian Senator
    The arsenals should be reduced substantially, the President-elect noted in an interview with The Times newspaper.

    "For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it. But Russia’s hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," Trump said in the interview.

    The President-elect added that such an approach would result in "de-escalating international tensions."

    The statement indicates that for Trump’s administration nuclear arms reduction is more important than the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, but it makes no sense to connect removal of sanctions with the disarmament problem, according to Andrey Kortunov, Director of the Russian International Affair Council think-tank.

    "In Trump’s words, I can see two problems or, at least, two ambiguities. First, sanctions were not related to US-Russia talks on strategic armaments reduction. This is why there is no logic in connecting sanctions to the US-Russian dialogue on strategic nuclear arms. Sanctions should be discussed in the context of the Ukrainian crisis," Kortunov told RIA Novosti.

    Yars MIRV-equipped ICBM, on its mobile Kamaz transporter
    New US-Russian Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty 'Possible Under Three Conditions'
    He suggested that the European Union will consider sanctions as part of the Ukrainian peaceful process since Brussels cannot be involved in Moscow-Washington talks on nuclear disarmament.

    The second problem, according to the experts, is related to the negotiations between US and Russia on strategic arms reduction.

    "Moscow has repeatedly confirmed that it would be ready to continue dialogue with Washington on broader reduction of strategic arms if two conditions were met. First, compromise is needed on missile defenses," Kortunov explained.

    The second condition is adding third parties with nuclear arsenals to the next stage of the talks, he added.

    "Of course, the US and Russia could continue to reduce their nuclear arsenals. But at the same time, other countries having nuclear weapons would become more strategically significant. Resumption of this dialogue is not that simple. Trump’s words need to be clarified," he pointed out.

    However, the expert emphasized the importance of such statements by the US President-elect.

    "Trump indicates that the problem of strategic arms is more important the Ukraine and he is ready to consider lifting sanctions if his interests are respected. This is a signal and an invitation for a discussion," Kortunov said.

    US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York
    Trump: Expect No Immediate Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Removal of sanctions is not one of the priority goals for Russia and Moscow should not abandon some of its security initiatives in exchange for concessions from Washington, according to Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev.

    He also said that Trump’s statement should be regarded as a suggestion or a possible scenario, rather than a concrete proposal.

    However, the senator underscored that Moscow is ready to continue dialogue on nuclear disarmament.

    "Of course, we’re ready. We will welcome any constructive proposals from Washington. If the two global leading nuclear powers had a strategic agreement this would be a signal to the entire world," Kosachev was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

    In 2010, Russia and the US signed New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). The agreement came into effect in 2011. The document limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear carriers to 700 and the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The duration of the treaty is 10 years.

    All comments

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      It makes a lot of sense if 80% of US nuclear warheads are inoperative and the other 20% suspect the rumour mill has been active for a long time on how actual is the operative condition of the US stockpile.

      Some would even suggest most would just land in the ground and smoke for a while but then again who wants to be a live guinea pig?

      It has been obvious for some time that Russia's arsenal is potentially far more potentised in power, accuracy, and flight characteristics.
      Its revisited nuclear trains and mobile launching pads makes Russia a nuclear adversary to be greatly respected and perhaps the main reason NATO seemed hell bent on marching up to its borders and the initiation of the first strike policy owing to the inadequacies of the US nuclear arsenal.

      Non the less greater nuclear control standards and regulations including reductions is a good start why they would be combined with release of sanctions can be answered very simply it helps to appease the Russophobes that sanctions weren't just lifted without a prize to hold and put in the trophy cabinet.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      "Connecting Anti-Russian Sanctions With Nuclear Arms Reduction 'Makes No Sense'"

      My sentiments exactly.
    • Reply
      JPH
      It doesn't make much sense indeed but it would facilitate selling this within the US, because it would leave idiots like McCain and Menendez with nothing to oppose the lifting of sanctions.
    • Reply
      edover3
      Russia should not pursue any bilateral nuclear and non-nuclear arms reduction treaties with the US because those agreements only concern US arms. So what if US signs something, when it has a bunch of NATO vassals that aren't part of the agreement? Russia must demand that any and all arms reduction agreements that are signed are signed with ALL of NATO, not just the US. US signs these agreements because they get the best of both worlds: they reduce their arsenals, and therefore their budgets, but their NATO vassals get to keep theirs, and also get burdened with having to enlarge theirs to make up for the US reducing its own. In the end, Russia ends up weaker, and NATO stays the same. I guarantee that if, and when Russia demands that all further arms reduction agreements include US and NATO, US won't even want to look at Russia.
    • Reply
      edover3in reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, In the past, when Russian nuclear deterrent was larger and stronger, the US wanted nuclear reduction. But when the US caught up, they were no longer interested in nuclear arms reduction. If the US in now again seeking an nuke reduction, it means US is behind. Russia must not fall for this. It has the chance to extract major concessions here, and the first one is the elimination-on permanent basis-of the anti missile bases in Poland and elsewhere, and a permanent treaty forbidding such installations. And that's just a start.
    Show new comments (0)

