Sinn Fein Party Urges N Ireland State Secretary to Call Snap Election Monday

BELFAST (Sputnik) — Northern Ireland is facing a possible snap election after Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned on Monday, ending a coalition government between Sinn Fein and the DUP. McGuinness quit over the DUP's handling of the Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI) green energy scheme and deeper divisions between the two parties.

"A Sinn Fein delegation met with the British Secretary of State James Brokenshire today," party lawmaker Michelle O’Neill said, as quoted in the statement. "We made it clear that we would not be re-nominating for the post of Deputy First Minister and told him he should call an election at the earliest possible opportunity."

The complex rules of power in Northern Ireland require that the government be dissolved if Sinn Fein does not nominate a replacement by next Monday, seven days after McGuinness’ resignation.

O’Neill, currently Northern Ireland’s health minister and a member of the Legislative Assembly, stressed that voters should have their say on the RHI scandal and other issues in the country, including women's rights and use of the Irish language.