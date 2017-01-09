Register
    US President Barack Obama holds a year-end press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, December 16, 2016

    Obama's Attempts to Blame Putin for His Failures Look Like 'Score-Settling'

    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    The American conception of Western global leadership has collapsed. In this context, United States President Barack Obama symbolizes the end of the "post-Cold War era," Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev wrote in his blog.

    Smoke rises from the Syrian city of Kobani, following an airstrike by the US led coalition, seen from a hilltop outside Suruc, on the Turkey-Syria border Monday, Nov. 17, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    In Obama's Final Year, US Dropped 26,171 Bombs Around the World
    In 1991, the fall of the Soviet Union and the collapse of the global socialist bloc were expected to end the standoff between the West and the East.
    Kosachev stressed that at the time Russia was the only country to realize that the "Cold War became a thing of the past" and tried to "get rid of the standoff logic."

    "Obama’s desperate attempts to write off his failures on Russian President [Vladimir Putin] are more than just getting even. The point is that Americanism has suffered a more serious defeat. Moreover, there are considerable shifts in global politics," Kosachev wrote.

    Europe Divided

    According to the lawmaker, the West continued to follow the old logic and then committed three "fatal mistakes" on that path.

    "The first one is dividing international security, including privileges for the West and its allies, military and political support for loyal regimes, and the lack of support and assistance for the rest. The West decided not to rely on collective security mechanisms, but on NATO and its eastward expansion," the article read.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    NATO and the EU in 2016: The Diplomatic Transatlantic Tango
    Kosachev noted that as a result a group of "Washington’s true allies" established in Europe, including Britain, Poland and the Baltic states.

    "They began imposing their anti-Russian phobias both on NATO and the European Union," he added.

    At the same time, according to the author, traditional European leaders, including Germany, France and Italy, could not withstand that strategy. As a result, the EU has lost "sovereignty" and become a "prisoner of prejudices and false decisions."

    "The sphere of security and cooperation was torn apart. Now, global powers cannot work together," Kosachev wrote.

    The second mistake is interference with domestic affairs of other countries "under the banners of global and national security," he added.

    Collapse of Legal Norms

    The third mistake is denigration of the role of global institutions, first of all the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

    US President Barack Obama speaks to reporters following a National Security Council meeting on the counter-ISIL at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, December 14, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Is Obama's Foreign Policy Legacy War and Intervention?
    "Yugoslavia, Kosovo, Iraq, Libya and Syria were examples of unjustified use of military force by the US and NATO. We are witnessing a collapse of the system of international law, which was expected to promote cooperation and prevent confrontation," Kosachev wrote.

    As a result, the world has plunged into unprecedented instability and faces increased terrorist threats, migrant crises and threats to the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

    "This is not only Obama to blame. Its predecessors – George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush – could not resist the temptation to promote American leadership and impose Washington’s will on the rest of the world while there were different ways to cooperate with its former adversaries," the article read.

    The World Still Has a Chance

    According to Kosachev, Washington and its allies has repeatedly made these "fatal mistakes," resulting in an increasing number of "dangerous global scenarios."

    "But the world cannot be forever a prisoner of American mistakes. The American conception of Western leadership has ended up in a fiasco. In this context, Obama is not just a president who lost. He symbolizes the end of a two-and-a-half decade-long post-Cold War epoch," Kosachev wrote.

    The lawmaker noted that "another era of confrontation is nearing its end, but it could have been not like that."

    "We hope that [US President-elect Donald] Trump understands that the logic of winners and losers makes no sense. The world still has a chance to make collective decisions in the interests of all. Neither the US and Europe nor Russia should miss that chance," he concluded.

