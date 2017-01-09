WikiLeaks Holds Press Conference Responding to CIA Report on US Election

Follow Sputnik's updates to find out more.

LIVE WikiLeaks press conf responding to CIA report on US election. Tweet your question with #AskWL affixed! https://t.co/F7HX96WgLk — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 9, 2017

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange said that the so-called report by the US Intelligence Community on the alleged Russian interference in the US election is not an intelligence report, but a press release "designed for a political effect."

The US Intelligence Community report claimed that Russia launched an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and creating a preference for President-elect Donald Trump.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

After receiving an intelligence briefing on the US Intelligence Community's report, Trump said the election outcome had not been affected. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also suggested that the assessment should not be used by partisans to delegitimize Trump's presidency.