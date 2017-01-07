US Intel 'Laid Itself Open to Ridicule' by Accusing Russia of Hacker Attacks

Earlier this week, US intelligence command, US Cyber Force command and the Pentagon issued a joint statement labelling Russia as a serious cyber-threat to the US.

In addition, the US intelligence community once again accused Moscow of hacker attacks, in an attempt to interfere with the US electoral process. On Thursday, President Obama received an intelligence report on the issue.

"Frankly speaking, we’ve had enough of this. It’s time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s. It would be childish to deny that Russia and of course the US are very concerned about possible cyber-threats. But as for cyber weapons, there is still no equivalent to the nuclear bomb," the senator told RIA Novosti.

According to Klintsevish, Moscow should not repeat that the allegations are unfounded.

"What is more, they simply make no sense. The main reason is that no one can interfere with the electoral process in such country as the United States," he pointed out.

"Acting in favor of the outgoing presidential administration, the US intelligence community laid itself open to ridicule," Klintsevich added.

In October 2016, US intelligence officials claimed that "Russian hackers" were behind a series of cyber-attacks on the country’s electoral system. However, no evidence to the allegations has been provided by the American side.

Russian authorities have repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

In December, media reported that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) suspects that Russia had interfered in the course of US presidential election, hacking mail servers of US citizens and organizations, including the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The agency claimed that Moscow had targeted the presidential campaign of Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, because it wanted Trump to win. At the same time, the FBI reportedly reached opposite conclusions from the same raw intelligence.

Commenting on the allegations, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that Russia was not interested in the contents of the leaked Democrat emails. He also noted that hysteria over alleged "Russian hacker attacks" was aimed at distracting public attention from the contents of the leaks.

US President-elect Donald Trump believes that the allegations against Russia are unfounded.

"Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!" Trump said via Twitter on Saturday.

​The US president-elect also stated on Saturday that he believes that the issue of the alleged hack of the DNC is being discussed only because the Democratic Party is "totally embarrassed" because of US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's loss in the election.

"Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed!" Trump wrote on Twitter.