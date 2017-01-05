Register
21:53 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian worker operates a valve at a gas storage point in Bil 'che-Volicko-Ugerske underground gas storage facilities in Strij, outside Lviv, Ukraine

    Kiev Thinks Up Clever Way to Preserve Ukraine's Gas Transit-Country Status

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    Ukrainian national oil and gas company Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev says that Ukraine will have a hard time maintaining its status as a transit country for Russian gas deliveries to Europe unless European companies become more involved in the management of its gas transportation network.

    In an interview for the 5 Kanal television channel on Wednesday, Kobolyev said that Naftogaz was open to any offers on sharing their business with European companies in order to preserve Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe after 2019, the year when the current transit contract with Gazprom ends.

    Placing gas pipes on the deck pipelayer
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Gas Transit Through Ukraine Sinks Over Expanded Gazprom Access to Opal Pipeline - Naftogaz
    Kobolyev also warned that Russia's efforts to move forward with the Nord Stream 2 and Turkish stream gas pipeline projects would result in Ukraine being completely deprived of its status as a gas transit country. Earlier, the CEO calculated that the completion of both projects would also result in a fivefold drop in the value of Ukraine's gas transport system infrastructure.

    Called Russia a "very powerful opponent" and admitting that Europe has been given a very attractive offer with the Nord Stream 2 project, Kobolyev nevertheless stressed that deliveries of Russian gas to Europe that bypass Ukraine would actually be more expensive for consumers.

    Nord Stream 2 is a follow-up to Nord Stream, a pipeline network which runs through the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast, thus bypassing Eastern Europen transit states. Among its benefits is the guarantee that transit countries will not be able to take politically motivated measures to blackmail Russia or Western European countries by deciding to turn off the taps. 

    Smoke rises over the Azovstal steel factory in the sunset in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Definition of Insanity: Kiev Lied to Again and Again by Brussels on Trade
    Russian gas giant Gazprom has had numerous disputes with Ukraine in the past over the use of its gas pipeline network, with Kiev repeatedly threatening to shut off transit to Europe during winter periods and demanding that Russia reduce prices on the gas it sold to Ukraine.

    In late 2015, Kiev stopped buying gas from Russia, citing high prices, which factually resulted in an end to its price disputes with Gazprom. Instead, the country is now paying marked up rates for Russian gas that is pumped back into Ukraine from EU countries, including Slovakia.

    Last week, Forbes contributor Kenneth Rapoza pointed to a dramatic decrease in transit to Ukraine over the last month, and suggested that if Russia's bypass pipelines get built, "Ukraine will have to find new ways to make money from the energy business, instead of relying on the easy and steady flow of Russian gas transit fees."

    On Thursday, Ukrainian opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk warned that Ukraine's loss of its status as a transit country will help turn it into a "logistical backwater." The politician blamed the country's current authorities for the country's poor future prospects, noting that while Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus are developing infrastructure to take advantage of their common customs area under the Eurasian Economic Union, Ukraine is 'entertaining fantasies' about replacing Russia in China's Great Silk Road project.

    Related:

    Ukraine's Naftogaz Signs $500-Mln Loan Agreement Under World Bank Guarantee
    Gas Transit Through Ukraine Sinks Over Expanded Gazprom Access to Opal Pipeline
    Definition of Insanity: Kiev Lied to Again and Again by Brussels on Trade
    Tags:
    Nordstream 2, Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Gazprom, Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolyev, Europe, Russia, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok