Here's Why Washington Won't Be Able to 'Transform' Trump

"There is a risk that the existing system can transform the president. However, the fact that Trump is a businessman serves as a guarantee that this will not happen. His systems approach will force him to make pragmatic decisions," the political analyst explained.

Skopin made these comments after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a report accusing Russia of launching cyberattacks against the United States.

The political analyst emphasized that the report did not provide any evidence that those behind the hacks had links to Russia.

"This is a blatant lie and a hoax," Skopin said. "It has long been common knowledge that hackers cannot be traced. This is why you could claim that they are from anywhere, be it Africa, Australia or Antarctica," he explained. "However, each report or analysis pursues a certain goal and tasks. In this case the goal has been to confirm Russia's alleged impact on the presidential election in the US, although there has been no proof offered."

Skopin maintained that Washington will press with this issue until Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

"Everyone knows what methods and political strategies US media rely on to embed the necessary information into Americans' consciousness. Clearly, such stupid stunts of the outgoing administration will take place until Trump becomes US president on January 20," he said.

