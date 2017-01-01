Register
01 January 2017
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles during a town hall, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Va.

    Here's Why Washington Won't Be Able to 'Transform' Trump

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US President-elect Donald Trump has mobilized and utilized anti-establishment sentiment in the United States, something that political elites in Washington have hardly embraced and will try instead to mold the outspoken billionaire into a conventional politician. Professor Alexei told Radio Sputnik they are unlikely to succeed.

    "There is a risk that the existing system can transform the president. However, the fact that Trump is a businessman serves as a guarantee that this will not happen. His systems approach will force him to make pragmatic decisions," the political analyst explained.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, US October 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Why Hillary Clinton's Team Could Have Been Behind Obama's Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Skopin made these comments after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a report accusing Russia of launching cyberattacks against the United States.

    The political analyst emphasized that the report did not provide any evidence that those behind the hacks had links to Russia.

    "This is a blatant lie and a hoax," Skopin said. "It has long been common knowledge that hackers cannot be traced. This is why you could claim that they are from anywhere, be it Africa, Australia or Antarctica," he explained. "However, each report or analysis pursues a certain goal and tasks. In this case the goal has been to confirm Russia's alleged impact on the presidential election in the US, although there has been no proof offered."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with US President Barack Obama (L) before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session at the International Convention Center in Beijing on November 11, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ KREMLIN POOL / PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Countersanctions
    Skopin maintained that Washington will press with this issue until Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

    "Everyone knows what methods and political strategies US media rely on to embed the necessary information into Americans' consciousness. Clearly, such stupid stunts of the outgoing administration will take place until Trump becomes US president on January 20," he said.

