US Dems' Recent Decisions Revenge for Trump's Election Victory - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would not expel anyone in response to US actions.

"Honestly, there is a feeling that the Democratic team is now just trying to take revenge on Trump for the victory, taking plainly absurd decisions a month before his inauguration," Zakharova said.

"The outgoing administration does not give up attempts to worsen the bilateral relations, not realizing that they cannot get any worse," she added.

Washington's claims that Moscow had put its stakes on US President-elect Donald Trump and allegations that he is "Russia's candidate" do not reflect reality, Zakharova added.

"Claims of the US establishment that Russia had put stakes on Trump and that he was Russia's candidate is one of the elements of the information war. This not true," Zakharova said.