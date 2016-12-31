Russia and Its Armed Forces 'Turned the Tide of Syrian War'

"Russia, its Aerospace Forces and its Armed Forces in general have turned the tide of the war in Syria," he said. "At the same time Russia will maintain its military presence in the country, but it will be limited. Should the conflict become increasingly intense, we will still be able to help Damascus and deploy more forces" to Syria.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed hope that the Trump administration will be a part of this process.
Bezpalko, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, pointed out that Russia's peacemaking activities will be met with mixed reception.
Bezpalko suggested that all those who will take part in the peace process could reach a compromise.
Political analyst Georgy Fyodorov was more skeptical, saying that the United States and its allies will hardly praise Russia for its efforts to bring lasting peace to Syria.
"It is common knowledge that our presence in Syria is like a bane for the West. Mainstream media will act accordingly," he told Radio Sputnik.
Fyodorov also commented on Russia's decision to reduce its military presence in Syria.
"The war cannot go on forever. The tide has turned in favor of the Syrian Arab Army. There are agreements between the warring parties. This is why we can expect that the conflict will deescalate in the near future. I think that we are also withdrawing because Washington's influence on Syria will diminish in the coming months," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Washington's influence on Syria will NOT diminish in the coming months.
copius
They are sneaky and full of vengeance.
Do not be complacent.
Keep a watchful eye on them and exterminate the problem with urgency.