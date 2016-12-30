Trump Has No Scheduled Talks With Putin on New Sanctions Imposed by Obama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US outgoing President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

When asked if the president-elect or members of his team planned to speak with anyone in Russia about the sanctions, Spicer stated on Friday, "There’s nothing scheduled at this time."

"The priority right now is for the president [Trump] to get an update next week from the intelligence community," Spicer added.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the new sanctions are provocation by the outgoing Obama administration aimed at further undermining Russian-US relations. Putin added that while Russia reserves the right to retaliate, Moscow would not create problems for or expel US diplomats, nor prohibit their families to use their usual vacation spots during the Holidays.