18:47 GMT +330 December 2016
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Erdogan during the group photo session of the heads of G20 nations, invitees and international organizations in Hangzhou

    Putin in New Year Message to Erdogan Expresses Confidence in Development of Ties

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a New Year message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday that Moscow would continue work on strengthening relations with Ankara, press service of the Russian president said in a statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Putin also expressed satisfaction with the start of normalization of Russian-Turkish relations implying revival of the whole complex of cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, scientific and other spheres.

    "The Russian head of state expressed confidence that basing on the achieved results the countries will continue productive joint work on boosting bilateral ties, actively cooperate in solving urgent issues on the regional and international agenda in the interests of the two countries and in line with ensuring security and stability on the Eurasian continent," the statement said.

    Russian-Turkish relations have deteriorated following the downing of a Russian Su-24 bomber over Syria by the Turkish Air Force. At the beginning of 2016, Russia imposed a number of restrictive measures, including a ban on charter flights, food and flowers imports.

    The relations normalized in June after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had apologized for the incident. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would gradually lift economic restrictions imposed on Turkey.

    On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory, taking effect at 00:00 on Friday. Russia and Turkey took the role of the ceasefire guarantors, but other countries may also be invited, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

