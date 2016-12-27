Register
02:10 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Avigdor Lieberman (L), the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, are seen during a ceremony in which they signed a coalition agreement on May 25, 2016 at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

    Israeli DM Likens Paris Peace Mtg to Dreyfus Affair, Tells French Jews to Leave

    © AFP 2016/ Menanhem Kahana
    Politics
    Get short URL
    216512

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman took a swipe at France, calling the peace summit scheduled for January 15 "a modern version of the Dreyfus trial" and telling French Jews "that is not your country, that is not your land. Leave France and come to Israel."

    The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fears that the foreign ministers' meeting during the summit will allow US, French and other officials to come to a new set of decisions on the peace process, which could then be brought before the UN Security Council for a vote before US President Barack Obama's term ends January 20.

    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Palestine to Appeal to UNSC If Israel Fails to Implement Settlements Resolution

    Ministers were presented with a report that said as much during Netanyahu's December 25 meeting with his Cabinet, Haaretz reports.

    Israel passed on the first French peace summit in June and has said for months it would skip this one. Now, following the UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to its settlement projects in the West Bank, the government fears the international community will use the last days of the Obama administration to take one more step toward demanding Israel adhere to international law.

    In his December 26 comments, Lieberman smeared the entire French initiative. In likening it to the Dreyfus affair, in which French Jewish military officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a series of trials that relied on falsified information and pervasive anti-Semitism.

    "There is only one difference between what they are planning in Paris [and the Dreyfus affair]: last time there was only one Jew on the stand and now all of the people of Israel and the entire state of Israel" are, Lieberman said, Haaretz reports.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition Presidential Forum.
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    Palestinian Lawmaker Expects 'Difficult Period Ahead' Due to Trump's Pro-Israel Bias

    He also called the summit "just a tribunal against the state of Israel" intended to damage Israel's security and "good name."

    Lieberman also told French Jews "if you want to remain Jewish… leave France."

    "This might also be the time to tell French Jews — that is not you country, that is not your land. Leave France and come to Israel. That is the only response for this scheme…. With all the difficulties it entails, if you want to remain Jewish and make sure your children and grandchildren remain Jewish, leave France and make Aliyah to Israel."

    Meanwhile, in response to the Security Council resolution, Lieberman ordered Israel's army to end all civilian contacts with Palestinian officials December 24, the Times of Israel reports. He ordered the Israel Defense Forces and the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories, which implements Israel's activities in the West Bank, to cease contact with political representatives of the Palestinian Authority as well as Palestinian civilians. The IDF is to end all cooperation on political and civilian matters, though they will still coordinate on security issues.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    Trump Likely to Scrap UNSC Resolution on Israeli Settlements in West Bank

    Israel has reacted to the settlement vote with anger, recalling some ambassadors and summoning others, and canceling high-level meetings. Netanyahu blames Obama for the vote, though Obama has explicitly said the US was not behind the resolution initiative.

    White House senior adviser Ben Rhodes said December 26 that the US president was "disappointed" in Netanyahu's response, but not necessarily surprised. He also pointed out that the US had warned Israel about the consequences of its settlement-building for years.

    Related:

    US Senator Wants to Stop Funding of UN After UN Israel Settlements Resolution
    Pakistan Defense Minister Tweets Threat to Israel in Response to Fake News Story
    UN Resolution on Israel: Many Israelis 'Don't Stand Behind Netanyahu's Policies'
    UNSC Resolution Confirms Illegality of Israel's West Bank Settlements
    Tags:
    summit, Palestinian peace process, resolution, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestinian Authority, Avigdor Lieberman, France, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Israel won't honor the security council resolution. They are mad and they won't back down. They know Obama is not a fan of Israel and Israelis are not a fan of Obama. The line has been drawn between the Obama administration and Netanyahu .......Israel will,probably wait for Trump to take office before they make their move.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok