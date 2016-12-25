China In, Russia Out: Trump Readjusting Washington's List of Top Threats

"We can expect that the military tensions in the Pacific Ocean, particularly in the South China Sea, will mount. Challenges in this region are as complex as issues in the Middle East. The situation could quickly become highly explosive," he explained.
President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that he wanted to build a working relationship with the Trump administration during his marathon press conference held on Friday. This feeling is apparently mutual. Donald Trump has repeatedly indicated that he was willing to work with the Kremlin.
"At the same time, China is Russia's ally," the analyst said, adding that bilateral political and military commitments have not been formalized, but the alliance de facto exists.
Ishchenko suggested that Russia's close relations with China will create simmering tensions in Moscow's relationship with Washington.
Ishchenko was referring to a Pentagon memo dated December 1, which was circulated by the media earlier this week. The document contained a list of Donald Trump's defense priorities, which was ostensibly compiled by Mira Ricardel, one of the leaders of Trump's Pentagon transition team. The president-elect apparently plans to task the US Department of Defense (DoD) with devising a strategy to destroy Daesh, increase America's defense capabilities, develop a comprehensive cyber strategy and improve efficiency. These areas have been single out as top priorities for the DoD.
Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has shown that he is ready to make decisions which could anger Beijing, including a phone conversation with the Taiwan leader, remarks on yuan and the South China Sea.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Don't fall for it, Trump is just another tool in the hands of the same lobbies... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I would be surprised if Trump continued the constant provocations that seem to delight Obama. I am not aware of any DNC legislation that expands opportunity for all people. Words are made illegal, gun bans, hate crimes, etc. are all intensely restrictive to personal freedom and is enforced by authoritarianism, not a liberalization at all. Like anti-Semitic, the words are often used incorrectly, but that doesn't change the definitions. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is a complete MORON.
Marques rouges
jas
nonyank
His adversarial ways have led to countless business failures and six count them SIX BANKRUPSIES while the BAR Association has him listed as having mental issues for record number of frivelous lawsuits for which he has lot over 90% of them!
The world will have to quickly learn that Trump fuels himself by pure EGO...and that in itself will be the way he is most easily manipulated and will be his downfall.
He is the perfect president for the US though because neither can be trusted.