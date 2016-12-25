Register
19:59 GMT +325 December 2016
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Donald Trump

    China In, Russia Out: Trump Readjusting Washington's List of Top Threats

    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    6180356

    Washington's foreign policy is expected to change considerably under the incoming administration, with US President-elect Donald Trump appearing to be determined to search for common ground with Russia and adopt a tough stance towards China, Rostislav Ishchenko, head of the Center of Analysis and Forecasting, wrote for RIA Novosti.

    "We can expect that the military tensions in the Pacific Ocean, particularly in the South China Sea, will mount. Challenges in this region are as complex as issues in the Middle East. The situation could quickly become highly explosive," he explained.

    A child holds the national flags of Russia and China prior to a welcoming ceremony for Russian President Vladimir Putin outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    ‘More Than a Simple Strategic Partnership’: Putin Hails Relations With China
    Ishchenko emphasized that Russia is interested in cultivating good relations with almost all nations potentially involved in this conflict.

    President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that he wanted to build a working relationship with the Trump administration during his marathon press conference held on Friday. This feeling is apparently mutual. Donald Trump has repeatedly indicated that he was willing to work with the Kremlin.

    "At the same time, China is Russia's ally," the analyst said, adding that bilateral political and military commitments have not been formalized, but the alliance de facto exists.

    Ishchenko suggested that Russia's close relations with China will create simmering tensions in Moscow's relationship with Washington.

    Bridge over Amur channel on Bolshoi Ussurisky island opens
    © Sputnik/ Irina Litvak
    Russia, China Begin Construction of Bridge Across Amur River
    "As long as China remains on the list of military priorities outlined by the [incoming] US administration, regardless of how cordial Washington's relations with Moscow are, the United States will not abandon the aggressive policy of global hegemony," the analyst said.

    Ishchenko was referring to a Pentagon memo dated December 1, which was circulated by the media earlier this week. The document contained a list of Donald Trump's defense priorities, which was ostensibly compiled by Mira Ricardel, one of the leaders of Trump's Pentagon transition team. The president-elect apparently plans to task the US Department of Defense (DoD) with devising a strategy to destroy Daesh, increase America's defense capabilities, develop a comprehensive cyber strategy and improve efficiency. These areas have been single out as top priorities for the DoD.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Putin 'Sends Two Clear Signals' to Washington
    The document also said that the team had already discussed anti-Daesh efforts, North Korea and China. Interestingly, the memo made no mention of Russia, prompting analyst to suggest that the incoming administration does not view Moscow as an adversary, a sharp contrast to what high-ranking US defense officials and military commanders have publicly said for more than two years.

    Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has shown that he is ready to make decisions which could anger Beijing, including a phone conversation with the Taiwan leader, remarks on yuan and the South China Sea.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Not Friend, Not Foe: How US-Russia Ties Will Change Under Trump's Administration
    NATO 'Might Not Survive a Donald Trump Presidency'
    'Uncertainty of Trump's Policy' Prompts Japan to Develop Ties With Russia
    China, Russia Interested in Boosting Cooperation in Fighting Terrorism
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, tensions, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Marques rouges
      Don't fall for it, Trump is just another tool in the hands of the same lobbies...
    • Reply
      jas
      I would be surprised if Trump continued the constant provocations that seem to delight Obama. I am not aware of any DNC legislation that expands opportunity for all people. Words are made illegal, gun bans, hate crimes, etc. are all intensely restrictive to personal freedom and is enforced by authoritarianism, not a liberalization at all. Like anti-Semitic, the words are often used incorrectly, but that doesn't change the definitions.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      Trump is a complete MORON.
      His adversarial ways have led to countless business failures and six count them SIX BANKRUPSIES while the BAR Association has him listed as having mental issues for record number of frivelous lawsuits for which he has lot over 90% of them!
      The world will have to quickly learn that Trump fuels himself by pure EGO...and that in itself will be the way he is most easily manipulated and will be his downfall.
      He is the perfect president for the US though because neither can be trusted.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Christmas Celerations Around the World
    Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok