Register
11:45 GMT +325 December 2016
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Magazine featuring US President-elect Donald Trump on the cover at a news stand in Shanghai

    Dems: Dissolving Trump Foundation Not Enough to Eliminate Conflicts of Interest

    © AFP 2016/ JOHANNES EISELE
    Politics
    Get short URL
    651738

    ‘Too little, too late,' is the message the Democratic National Committee has for President-elect Donald Trump after his announcement that the Trump Foundation will be dissolved.

    The DNC called Trump's announcement "a wilted fig leaf to cover up his remaining conflicts of interest and his pitiful record of charitable giving," AP reports.

    Democratic Party spokesman Eric Walker also said in the statement that closing a charity "is no substitute for divesting from his for-profit business and putting the assets in a blind trust."

    Trump has said his children will run his business empire while he is in office. The DNC says a true blind trust is "the only way to guarantee separation between the Trump administration and the Trump business." 

    Related:

    Trump Claims UNSC Anti-Israel Resolution Will Inhibit Middle East Settlement
    Trump Says He'll Dissolve Charitable Foundation to Avoid Conflicts of Interest
    Assange: Trump Offers Chance for Change; Clinton Would Have Consolidated Power
    Tags:
    Trump Foundation, DNC, Eric Walker, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      simple - dissolve the dmc. This whining is getting annoying and they are asking for the metaphoric slap down - hard!
    • Reply
      jas
      Democrats hate business, unless they profit. Hypocrites. They never said a word about the Clinton Foundation and that involves huge sums of foreign tax money. The DNC has also never held members of the US Congress to that standard. Trump should just tell them to worry about the implosion of the DNC and to stop trying to bully him.
    • Reply
      jkcsomd
      The worlds largest crying towel is this years Christmas present to the Democrats!
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      Trump ran on his business record and won. The democrats are going to have to accept what the people voted for. Even if he did put his business in a blind trust they would still find a way to gripe about it.
    • Reply
      seanrkearney
      They can talk. They lost their fig leaf a long time ago.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok