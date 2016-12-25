Dems: Dissolving Trump Foundation Not Enough to Eliminate Conflicts of Interest

The DNC called Trump's announcement "a wilted fig leaf to cover up his remaining conflicts of interest and his pitiful record of charitable giving," AP reports.
Democratic Party spokesman Eric Walker also said in the statement that closing a charity "is no substitute for divesting from his for-profit business and putting the assets in a blind trust."
Trump has said his children will run his business empire while he is in office. The DNC says a true blind trust is "the only way to guarantee separation between the Trump administration and the Trump business."
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete simple - dissolve the dmc. This whining is getting annoying and they are asking for the metaphoric slap down - hard! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Democrats hate business, unless they profit. Hypocrites. They never said a word about the Clinton Foundation and that involves huge sums of foreign tax money. The DNC has also never held members of the US Congress to that standard. Trump should just tell them to worry about the implosion of the DNC and to stop trying to bully him. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The worlds largest crying towel is this years Christmas present to the Democrats! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Trump ran on his business record and won. The democrats are going to have to accept what the people voted for. Even if he did put his business in a blind trust they would still find a way to gripe about it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They can talk. They lost their fig leaf a long time ago.
