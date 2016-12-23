Israel Disappointed US Fails to Veto 'Disgraceful' UN Resolution on Settlements

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution calling on Israel to immediately stop all settlement activities in the West Bank. The United States abstained from the vote despite calls by Israel to exercise its right to veto the measure.

"It was to be expected that Israel's greatest ally would act in accordance with the values that we share and that they would have vetoed this disgraceful resolution," Danon stated. "I have no doubt that the new US administration and the incoming UN Secretary General will usher in a new era in terms of the UN's relationship with Israel."