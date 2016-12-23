Terrorist Groups Reportedly Making 'Hit Lists' of Russian Diplomats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He also underlined that under these circumstances it necessary to boost security of Russian diplomatic missions abroad.

“At the moment, information is emerging that the IS [Daesh] and other terrorist groups are preparing ‘hit lists’ … Maybe this information is not true, but I propose to give a protocol order to international and defense committees to prepare proposals to boost the security of our diplomatic missions, their members of staff and family members,” Umakhanov said at an upper house session.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas. Three more people were also injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.