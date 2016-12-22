Murdered Russian Ambassador to Turkey Karlov Buried in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The diplomat was buried with military honors: an honor guard and a military orchestra took part in the ceremony, while the coffin with his body was covered with the Russian flag.

Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas on Monday. Three more people were also injured in the shooting.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.