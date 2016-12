ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a farewell ceremony was held in commemoration of the slain Russian ambassador, later he was buried in Moscow.

"The Turkish prime minister will arrive at our embassy to leave a note in the book of condolences," Kasimova told RIA Novosti.

Karlov was shot at the opening of an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas on Monday. Three more people were also injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.