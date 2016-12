Chechen Leader Slams New York Daily News Article on Murder of Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, NYDN's Gersh Kuntzmann wrote in the article he was "shedding no tears" over the assassination of Karlov which he called an example of "justice [being] served."

"The US newspaper New York Daily News published an article in which the murder of Andrey Karlov is directly justified and welcomed while the murderer is glorified. This is an unprecedented insolence, lack of the slightest sign of compassion, sympathy, and, moreover, it is public support for terrorism," Kadyrov posted in his Instagram account.

He added that Muslims in Russia and around the globe had been shocked by Karlov's murder, while those who supported the killer "not only have nothing to do with Islam, but must be deemed as its worst enemies."

Kuntzman earlier refused to apologize for the controversial article. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that the ministry would send a letter demanding an apology from the newspaper.

On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!