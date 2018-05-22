Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer

Although they say that life is no bed of roses, it sometimes seems quite the case for world leaders. While the German media seeks for the "hidden meaning" behind Vladimir Putin giving Angela Merkel a bouquet during their latest meeting, Sputnik presents many of the flowers their counterparts have given each other over the years.

The German tabloid Bild saw a "hidden meaning" in the bouquet Russian President Vladimir Putin gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their recent meeting in Sochi on May 18, 2018. "It looks like a courtesy, but in fact it's an affront," he argued, claiming that the flowers were supposed to remind Merkel that she was a woman.

According to the author of the publication, heads of state are supposed to shake hands during a meeting and not present each other with flowers.

READ MORE: German Tabloid Sees 'Hidden Meaning' in Putin's Bouquet for Merkel

However, world leaders have resorted to flower power in the international arena quite often.