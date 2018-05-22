Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer

The German tabloid Bild saw a "hidden meaning" in the bouquet Russian President Vladimir Putin gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their recent meeting in Sochi on May 18, 2018. "It looks like a courtesy, but in fact it's an affront," he argued, claiming that the flowers were supposed to remind Merkel that she was a woman.
According to the author of the publication, heads of state are supposed to shake hands during a meeting and not present each other with flowers.
However, world leaders have resorted to flower power in the international arena quite often.
