Register
20:38 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sochi, Russia. May 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    German Tabloid Sees 'Hidden Meaning' in Putin's Bouquet for Merkel

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    260

    The author of the publication assessed the recent meeting of the two leaders critically and compared it to a "diplomatic duel."

    A journalist from the German newspaper Bild has claimed that there is a "hidden meaning" behind Russian President Vladimir Putin giving German Chancellor Angela Merkel a bouquet of flowers during their recent meeting.

    The journalist is confident that the present is not exactly what it seems.

    "It looks like a courtesy, but in fact it's an affront," he argued.

    According to the author of the publication, heads of state are supposed to shake hands during a meeting and not present each other with flowers.

    He is convinced that the flowers were supposed to remind Merkel that she was a woman. For unknown reasons, the journalist found this move offensive.

    The publication caused vivid discussion on social media.

    Many Twitter users praised Putin's move.

    A true gentleman always brings flowers.

    Why are Putin's flowers an affront to Merkel @BILD

    Because editor-in-chief Reichelt / Röpcke is a Russophobic transantanist. These two bastards run the whole newspaper.

    Others reacted to the gift rather skeptically.

    Are Putin's flowers for Merkel comparable to a horse's head in the bed? Or the kiss of a godfather? Just asking.

    Russian-German bilateral talks in the Kremlin
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel Hold Joint Press Conference in Russia's Sochi
    On Friday, Vladimir Putin held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Sochi, Russia.

    During the meeting, both politicians reiterated their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal and readiness to further the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. They also stressed the need for a political settlement to the Syrian conflict.

    According to the Russian president, the discussions were meaningful and right on time, while Angela Merkel said, in turn, that good relations with Russia meet Germany's strategic interests.

    Related:

    Guardian Angela: Trump Reportedly Asks Merkel for Advice Dealing With Putin
    Putin to Merkel: US, Allies' 'Aggression' in Syria Violates International Law
    Tags:
    flowers, meeting, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok