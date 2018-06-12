New Metro Station to Open in Nizhny Novgorod Ahead of FIFA World Cup

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - A new metro station, built especially for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the reconstructed Nizhne-Volzhskaya Embankment will open in Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday, coinciding with the Russia Day, as well as the Day of Niznhy Novgorod holidays.

According to the local authorities, Strelka metro station, located within walking distance of the 45,000-seat Niznhy Novgorod Stadium, should provide fast and comfortable travel for fans coming from both the city's main train station and from other areas of the city.

The Nizhne-Volzhskaya Embankment is located in the historic center of the city. It offers a view on the other bank of the Volga river and the Niznhy Novgorod Stadium.

The World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, with Nizhny Novgorod set to host four group stage games, a round of 16 encounter and a quarter-final.