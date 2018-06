About 25,000 people visited Moscow’s FIFA Fan Fest on June 10, where fans were thrilled by an energetic music line-up ahead of the main football event of the year.

FIFA Fan Fest Ambassadors Marcel Desailly and Aleksandr Kerzhakov greeted the crowd from the stage together with head of Moscow's Sports Department Nikolay Gulyaev and the 2018 FIFA World Cup official mascot, Zabivaka.

The fest takes place in all 11 host cities.

A total of 12 matches, including the opening match and the final, are set to be held in Moscow at the Luzhniki and Spartak stadiums.