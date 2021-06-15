Register
14:46 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban fighters. (File)

    Taliban 'Running Social Security Net For 30,000 Families of "Martyrs" In Afghanistan'

    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    News
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105496/13/1054961350_0:231:4952:3017_1200x675_80_0_0_48bc616c32368b8d841fbae52fa98af3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/news/202106151083151376-taliban-running-social-security-net-for-30000-families-of-martyrs-in-afghanistan/

    As the US and allied troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban is regaining the positions it once held, even establishing an administrative set-up to govern the territories under its control. More than 70 percent of Afghanistan is already under Taliban control, even as fighting between insurgents and Kabul's forces rages in other parts.

    The Taliban says it has registered more than 30,000 Afghan families who are in dire need of financial assistance because the main breadwinner has died, most while fighting with the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) or by airstrikes from US-led coalition troops in recent months.

    “Yes, we have been registering orphans and the families requiring assistance. The current count is more than 30,000 families, which include 150,000 orphans and dependents. There are thousands of bereaved families who are waiting to be registered,” Syed Azeem Agha, a spokesman for the the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) Commission of the Affairs of Indigent, Orphans and Disabled, told Sputnik.

    He says that the Taliban machinery also takes care of “vocational training” of the children so they are able to support the economy in the future.

    “We have developed programmes for the orphans and those rendered disabled by war so that they can acquire skills to become tailors, mechanics, pharmacists and carpenters among other vocations. We want these people to be economically self-sufficient,” Agha states.

    The claims by the Taliban official give an insight into the insurgent group’s fast-expanding administrative capabilities, as its fighters overrun the positions of Afghan forces across the war-ravaged country.

    From Takhar province in the north-east on the Tajikistan border, to Helmand and Kandahar provinces in the south, the Taliban claims to control more than 70 percent of Afghanistan’s territory in 24 of the 34 provinces.

    “The Islamic Emirate’s flag is flying in 70 percent of the country at present, which means we already have a tax base comprising people living in these parts. We are taxing the people, agricultural land and have been at major road intersections charging custom duties on goods,” Agha said.

    Agha reveals that besides taxing goods and the civilian population, the Taliban also relies on charities from wealthy Muslims to raise funds to meet its needs. “We are also raising money from the companies operating in the country,” he adds.

    This June 10, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corpsshows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo / Sgt. Justin Updegraff
    This June 10, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corpsshows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan.

    Although Agha is entrusted with overseeing the welfare of fighters' bereaved families, a majority of the funds raised by the Islamic Emirate is spent on funding the group’s fighters.

    “Even though the IEA's budget has constantly increased as our influence widens again, we still don’t have a fixed yearly and monthly budget yet,” he says.

    The Taliban official's revelations come against the backdrop of US-led coalition forces accelerating the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan to meet the 11 September deadline, specified by President Joe Biden last month. However, the foreign troop pullout has coincided with the Taliban fighters regaining positions they controlled before the 20-year-old war began in 2001.

    The US and its allies are now desperate to prevent the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul from falling into the hands of the Taliban, as Washington already faces hard questions about what it has achieved in the past two decades by its involvement in the foreign war.

    NATO and allies are now working on how to ensure the continued operations of an international airport in Kabul. There were meetings also on the sidelines of the summit today,” the group’s Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said at a press conference on Monday.

    Related:

    Beijing Warns NATO Against Exaggerating 'China Threat Theory' in Wake of Summit 2021
    Defeat For 'Woke Taliban' As Oxford University Decides To Keep Statue of Cecil Rhodes
    Pentagon Mulls Seeking Authorization for Airstrikes if Kabul Falls to Taliban - Report
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, NATO, Afghanistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse