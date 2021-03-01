Proposed Ban on Beef, Cow Slaughter on Indian Island of Lakshadweep Sparks Twitterstorm

The Indian government's proposal to impose a complete ban on the slaughter of cows as well as the selling and buying of beef in the island Union Territory of Lakshadweep, whose population has the highest percentage of Muslims (96%), has evoked sharp reactions on Twitter.
Netizens are accusing the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government of imposing its ideology, which allegedly supports people belonging to the Hindu faith. The law in question, Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation 2021, proposes life imprisonment and a fine of up to $6,800 for any person found in violation of the rule, which prohibits even keeping or transporting beef and bans the slaughter of calves, bulls, and bullocks on the island, along with cows.
The draft bill also gives authority to government officials to enter and inspect any premises. The government has put the proposed legislation in the public domain.
Its coz at Lakshwadeep Island most of the population is of muslims especially in Minicoy. They cant ban these in Bengal, kerela or Goa. They dnt have balls to that in above 3 states.— Kashif - The Sailor (@MechKashif) February 28, 2021
Lol.. These hypocrites ban cow slaughter in some regions than takes cow from that region to goa and some NE states.— Satish kumar (@sattu_tweets) February 26, 2021
Do something meaningful rather than doing these faltu stuffs.
@AinzOoalGown423 imagine doing this in a Muslim majority UT 😂😂— Fight-Winger (@MenOfManu) February 26, 2021
Absolute chad
One more step towards killing Democracy!! It's very oblivious that step has taken to target Muslim community in particular. Depriving people from their fundamental constitutional rights is not a new anymore in our country.— A Meaningful Life (@HindustanKiAwa5) February 27, 2021
