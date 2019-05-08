Iran to Suspend Some of Its Nuclear Deal Commitments - Iranian State TV

Iranian state TV announced on Thursday that the country would be suspending several commitments within the nuclear deal, adding that the authorities had delivered letters about the move to ambassadors from the UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany.
The Iranian nuclear deal has topped the international agenda since US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the agreement in May 2018, and re-instated sanctions against Tehran due to its nuclear programme.
