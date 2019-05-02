Power Glitch in US Segment of ISS Fixed, Station Back to Full Power - NASA

As NASA explained it earlier, on 29 April the ISS team identified an issue with one of the station's Main Bus Switching Units that distributes power to two of the eight power channels on the station.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The problem with the power supply system in the US part of International Space Station has been solved and the ISS has returned to full power, NASA said in a statement on Thursday. A partial failure in the orbiting laboratory’s electrical system occurred on Monday. It imposed no danger to the crew.

"This morning, Robotics Ground Controllers in Mission Control Houston successfully completed an operation to remove a failed Main Bus Switching Unit-3 and replace it with a spare. The MBSU in question had failed on April 29 and reduced the station’s power supply by about 25%… Since the successful replacement, the MBSU was powered up and checked out successfully with all station systems back to nominal power configuration," the statement from NASA said.

The space agency said that SpaceX's Dragon cargo resupply mission was supposed to be headed to the International Space Station on May 1st but it was postponed until 3 May due to the power glitch.