Register
10:49 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    OPEC. (File)

    'The NOPEC Law Would Be A Major Blow To Critical OPEC-US Cooperation'- Analyst

    © AFP 2019 / Ryad Kramdi
    News
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Saudi Arabia has allegedly planned to switch its oil trade from using the US dollar if Washington passes the NOPEC Bill. The accord would extend American anti-trust laws to foreign entities such as OPEC.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Dr Cyril Widdershoven, a veteran global energy market expert who holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle East and energy sectors in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States. 

    Sputnik: Washington is threatening to pass a bill exposing OPEC members to US anti-trust lawsuits — NOPEC. It has never made it into law, but there is a chance that President Trump could back it. What implications could the law have for the US if passed and what consequences could this have on the shale segment of the market?

    Cyril Widdershoven: The so-called NOPEC law would be a major blow to the still critical OPEC-US cooperation, not only on the oil and gas markets, but with growing impact on the geopolitical relationship with several major allies of the US in the Middle East, Africa and even Latin America. Without any doubt, taking for granted the fact that the current position of the Washington administration, which is not only Trump, is rather diffuse in its position towards such as legal act. A NOPEC legislation will have a detreminental effect on the oil market. By threatening to take legal action against OPEC, seen by the US mainly as a cartel, Washington is derailing the global oil (and gas) markets. The increased threat of sanctions or financial/legal actions against players such as Saudi Arabia’s Aramco (including now SABIC), Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC, Iraq INOC or Nigeria’s NNPC, global oil flows will change, taking out US markets possibly, while OPEC oil will be heading to EU-Asia. A potential constraint will NOT be in the interest of the US, and especially not its citizens and industry.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Mulls Ditching Dollar in Bid to Stop US Anti-OPEC Law – Report

    What the US administration and Congress members don’t understand is that the US energy market and economy still needs oil (and oil product) imports, not available in the US. Certain crude oil grades are also needed to be blended with US shale oil to enter into refineries in the US. A striking issue at same time is that one of the US-majority refinery owners is Saudi Arabia’s ARAMCO, holding 100% of US Motiva. If hitting on Saudi, this could be brought to stand still, removing vast parts of product volumes in US. For the US shale industry, the move will also not be very positive. Even US politicians are looking at the NOPEC bill as a way to promote US interests, including economic, by removing OPEC crude from the US market, demand for US shale INSIDE and OUTSIDE will dwindle, as it can not be used without the others. In the current market situation in US shale, it would be contradicting the need for additional foreign investments in shale oil (and gas) to keep production up high or even expanding. The US shale sector needs cash influx, which could be partly be coming from Aramco or ADNOC (UAE) or its investment vehicles. This will not be the case in light of the NOPEC bill.

    Sputnik: If the US presents its legal challenge to OPEC, how will it affect relations with one of the closest allies in the region?

    Cyril Widdershoven: With such a legal challenge to OPEC, two major things will happen:

    1. OPEC (and Russia) = OPEC+ will not consider to assist or take into account US energy policies, strategies or cooperation. In the eyes of all, including lawyers, OPEC+ is NOT a cartel, as it is not setting prices or has the option to control the market as a cartel. If US takes this view, the situation will be dire for US interests, US companies abroad, and investments at the same time.
    2. US allies, especially Saudi Arabia, UAE and indirectly Iraq and others, will no longer be taking into account US interest or cooperation. At present, the NOPEC bill can be seen as a trump card (nice statement haha) for Moscow and China. Washington could be derailing not only its own economy but also remove any still existing willingness in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Abuja or Moscow) to cooperate in the energy and strategic fields.

    Sputnik: If Riyadh takes such a drastic step as ditching the dollar, as Iran and Venezuela have already done, how will the move affect global trade? How could it affect the dollar's capacity as a main reserve currency?

    Cyril Widdershoven: There is no indication in reality that Saudi, or other mainstream OPEC members (UAE, Nigeria, etc) are willing to ditch the US greenback. They can do it, as some deals already with China or India are being discussed, but in general the US dollar will stay the main currency used. Keep in mind, Saudi and UAE sovereign wealth funds are heavily involved in US markets, real estate, infrastructure, investments, shares and bonds. Taking out or diminishing the call for US dollars will hit them severely in their own pockets. The moves by Venezuela and Iran are only a drop in the ocean. Total investments abroad of these two countries are minimal, while oil and gas production and exports have dwindled. OPEC and even Russia are not willing to fully ditch the greenback in the foreseeable future. Keep in mind that dealing with other currencies is a major risk, while most OPEC members have even linked their own currencies to US dollar (dollar pegged).

    READ MORE: Oil Sanctions 'Zeroing Out' All Purchases of Iranian Crude — US Representative

    Sputnik: If Washington loses its clout in global trade, what will happen with its ability to impose sanctions on nation states? 

    Cyril Widdershoven:The NOPEC law will negatively affect US capabilities to put sanctions on Iran or Venezuela/Russia. Without the full support of its main allies in the Middle East (and within OPEC), sanctions will fail without any doubt. Washington needs to understand it needs OPEC, the otherway around is less so. Trump’s Congress doesn’t understand that the success of shale oil and mainstream industry, including cars, are at present positively effected and stimulated by the stabilising role OPEC (and Russia) is taking. Without control, shale oil would for sure already be broke.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse