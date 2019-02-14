US Bombs Al-Qaeda Site in Libya - Report

US forces conducted airstrikes against al-Qaeda targets in the Libyan town of Ubari, a spokesman for Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement Wednesday night.

"A site where a number of members of al-Qaeda were stationed on the outskirts of the city of Ubari was bombed on Wednesday evening," the spokesperson for the president of Libya's GNA said.

The operation was part of "ongoing cooperation" between the US and Libya's GNA, spokesman Mohamed El Sallak said on Twitter, noting that it occurred in the context of a recent meeting between Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Taha Siala and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the gathering of the global anti-Daesh coalition.

Ubari is located in the the Sahara Desert.

Since the North Atlantic Treaty Organization intervened in Libya's affairs in 2011 and deposed the late Libyan Prime Minister Muammar Gaddafi, the country has been mired in armed conflict and civil war.

​MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW….