No Thank You: Speaker Pelosi Denies Trump's Request for State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined on Wednesday US President Donald Trump's invitation to issue his State of the Union address in the House Chambers, which was initially scheduled to take place on January 29.

The latest development comes after Pelosi urged Trump to reconsider his address in light of the current partial government shutdown, instead suggesting that he either reschedule or submit his address in writing.

"I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President's State of the Union address in the House Chambers until the government has opened," Pelosi wrote, noting that she is open to setting a "mutually agreeable date" once the government has reopened.

Trump has responded to Pelosi's letter, saying that he's "not surprised" and that "it's really a shame what's happening with the Democrats."

​MORE DETAILS TO COME