Ticket for Tat: Trump Axes Pelosi's Foreign Trip After SOTU Snub

US President Donald Trump issued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) a letter, informing her that her trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan was canceled as a result of the current US government shutdown, which is currently on day 27.

Shared on social media by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Trump's letter reads: "We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate."

"I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative," Trump adds.

— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 17, 2019

White House officials have indicated that Trump was able to force the postponement of the trip because Pelosi and her delegation were set to use a military aircraft for their travels.

— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 17, 2019

​​Trump's letter to Pelosi comes just one day after she submitted her own letter, urging Trump to either reschedule his upcoming State of the Union address to Congress or consider delivering it in writing. It has not yet been decided if Trump will be rescheduling or submitting his address in writing. POTUS' address is scheduled for January 29.

The US government went into a partial shutdown on December 22, 2018, after US lawmakers refused to give Trump a spending bill that included funding for his wall along the US southern border with Mexico. Trump has claimed that the wall is a necessity in order to curb illegal immigration and entry of narcotics into the US.