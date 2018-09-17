'We’ve Never Had Signals': Serena Williams Denies Coaching During US Final

Williams has evaded the spotlight since her outburst at the US Open final, during which she angrily called the umpire a “lier” and a “thief.”

In her first public comments since the post-match press conference, tennis legend Serena Williams has maintained that she did not receive any coaching throughout the US open, despite an admission from her coach to the contrary.

I love Serena but trying to put what I saw:



Serena’s coach breaks rule#Serena — breaks her racquet. Gets point violation



Yells at umpire repeatedly to apologise to her



Calls the umpire the thief.. gets more point violation.



And people are supporting #serena 🤨 pic.twitter.com/AjoJ9418sV — Navneet Kaur (@NKaur99) September 8, 2018

The 36-year-old American also remains critical of Chair umpire Carlos Ramos after he penalised her for apparently communicating with her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, during the final, which Miss Williams lost to Japan's Naomi Osaka.



Despite Williams' ongoing denial, Mr Mouratoglou has said that he coached her from the sidelines. "I'm honest, I was couching. I don't think she looked at me, so that's why she didn't even think I was," he said. He has also asserted that, "we all know that all the coaches coach at every match, all year long."



However, during an interview with Australian television personality, Lisa Wilkinson, to be aired on Sunday, September 23, Williams refutes Moutatoglou's claims, saying that, "he [Mouratoglou] said he made a motion. I don't understand what he was talking about. We've never had signals."

During the interview with Wilkinson, Williams also reemphasised her belief that a gender-based double standard exists in tennis, "I just don't understand. If you're female, you should be able to do even half of what a guy can do."



Umpire Ramos slapped Williams with a code violation when he noticed Mouratoglou making hand gestures toward her. Subsequently an argument ensued between Williams and Ramos that continued throughout the final on Saturday, September 8. Williams was heard shouting during the game that, "I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose." However, the tennis superstar took her protests a step further, calling Ramos a "lier" and a "thief." As a result, she was fined $17,000 for code violations.