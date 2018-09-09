Naomi Osaka Beats Serena Williams, Winning First Grand Slam Singles Title

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka beat American ace Serena Williams in the US Open final, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

During her battle against Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams was given a game penalty after a row with umpire.

Previously, the American player 36-year old outplayed her Polish rival, 26, in straight sets, 6-4 6-0 in her first US Open match in two years.