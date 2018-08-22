Register
16:12 GMT +322 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter

    Royal Navy Dispatches Warship After Spotting Russian Vessel in English Channel

    © Photo : Public Domain / Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe
    News
    Get short URL
    301

    A British warship is keeping a close eye on a Russian warship passing near the United Kingdom. It has been the fourth such vessel to monitor Russian activity near Britain over the last two months, according to the Royal Navy.

    Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Hurworth is surveilling the activities of the frigate-class Admiral Makarov as it passes through the English Channel, Reuters news reported Wednesday. The monitoring exercises should last around 48 hours, Reuters mentioned. 

    The Royal Navy has also dispatched a Wildcat HMA2 helicopter from the Yeovilton-based 815 Naval Air Squadron to accompany the HMS Hurworth on its mission, a Royal Navy statement noted. 

    "They are the latest Royal Navy assets to be activated over the summer to monitor the activity of Russian surface ships sailing in or close to the UK's sphere of interest," it read. 

    The statement also added that it had dispatched patrol vessel HMS Mersey, destroyer HMS Diamond and frigate Montrose to observe Russian ships passing near the UK over the past two months.  

    A UK Marine stands guard aboard the Royal Fleet Auxiliary forward repair ship Diligence ducked near to UK Royal Navy's destroyer Cardiff D108
    © AFP 2018 / ADAM JAN
    UK Defence Secretary: More Funds for Royal Navy to Counter 'Russian Threat'
    The vessel under scrutiny, the third Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov, was commissioned around Christmastime in 2016 and uses Kalibr-NK cruise missiles along with Shtil-1 medium-range surface-to-air missiles, according to Belgian-based Army Recognition Group.  

    First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones commented on allegedly increasing traffic through the North Atlantic in a May 24 speech, stating that, "When you then combine that with a 10-fold increase in activity in the North Atlantic, [the] inescapable conclusion is that we are facing significantly emboldened Russian Naval activity, which is continually testing our resolve." 

    READ MORE: War is Peace: NATO Allies Join Forces to Counter Underwater Russian Bogeymen 

    Admiral Jones' comments directly stem from the UK Ministry of Defence's Modernising Defence Programme (MDP) published November 2015. It aims to modernize Royal Armed Forces by increasing funding for defense projects, including procuring Boeing P-8 Poseidons designed for anti-submarine warfare, reconnaissance, surveillance and other such missions. 

    The UK has stepped up efforts to patrol its Northern Atlantic waters since adopting the program's measures proposed, including tackling "the significant increase in Russian submarine activity in the North Atlantic" in order to defend "troops and heavy equipment from North America, and for protecting sea lines of communication," a June House of Commons report stated.  

    READ MORE: UK Must Strengthen Position in Arctic — Defense Committee 

    The program blames Russia for supporting the Assad government in Syria, annexing Crimea, and violating cyberspace worldwide, and additionally singles out Russian and Chinese defense capabilities as the UK's main point to address.  

    "Failure to do so will define our national security situation for decades to come," Admiral Jones asserted in his speech.  

    The US, UK and Norway also signed a trilateral deal June 28th, which agreed to increase interoperability and combat readiness against maritime "threats".  

    Speaking to UK Defence Minister Guto Bebb, Norwegian Ministry of Defence State Secretary Tone Skogen agreed their countries could "strengthen bilateral defense cooperation related to high-end capabilities," she said in a May 3 statement

    Related:

    UK Must Strengthen Position in Arctic - Defense Committee
    UK Ministry of Defense Spends $148Mln to Scrap Planned 'Smart' Missile System
    UK Junior Defense Minister Guto Bebb Resigns - Reports
    Britain's Defense Chief Claims UK Army's 'Fallen Behind Russia, China'
    Tags:
    submarine, British Royal Navy, Russian Navy, Admiral Jones, Guto Bebb, Atlantic Ocean, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shock and Awe: Eye-Catching Moments of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
    Shock and Awe: Eye-Catching Moments of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse