UK Brexit Secretary Says Agreed With EU's Barnier to Speed Up Negotiations

"We agreed that we need to step up the intensity of the negotiation, as we come into the final phase, and we've agreed to meet regularly," Raab said.
Raab added that the two sides would resolve the remaining issues on the political level.
"I'm pleased that, with Michel, we've agreed to meet next week, I hope for longer, on all of those issues. And I think it's absolutely vital. There are still gaps, and we had an honest conversation about those," Raab said.
According to the chief EU negotiator, it is necessary to take into consideration the time required for ratification of the deal, on both sides.
"That takes us for the final decision on the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration well before the end of the year. I'm not gonna say October, a few days here, beginning of November, but not much later than that, certainly," Barnier said.
READ MORE: UK Foreign Secretary: No-Deal Brexit Will be Geo-Strategic Mistake for Europe
Last week, the two sides met for technical talks on Brexit terms, including the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which remains one of the central issues.
All comments
Show new comments (0)