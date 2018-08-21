British FM: No-Deal Brexit Will be Geo-Strategic Mistake for Continental Europe

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, with the negotiations between the two parties expected to last until March 29, 2019.

UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said that a no-deal Brexit is not an option, adding that he was cautiously optimistic that the UK will get a Brexit deal.

Hunt was recently appointed foreign secretary after Boris Johnson resigned from his cabinet post over disagreements with UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy and post-Brexit vision for the UK.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund released research confirming that the UK would be hit significantly harder than the EU by a no-deal Brexit, adding further pressure on British negotiators to secure an advantageous post-Brexit trade deal.

On July 12, the UK government published the "white paper" on the United Kingdom's post-Brexit relations with the EU, which calls for developing "a broad and deep" economic relations with the bloc and avoiding a hard border in Ireland, among other issues.