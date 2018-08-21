British FM: No-Deal Brexit Will be Geo-Strategic Mistake for Continental Europe

UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said that a no-deal Brexit is not an option, adding that he was cautiously optimistic that the UK will get a Brexit deal.
Hunt was recently appointed foreign secretary after Boris Johnson resigned from his cabinet post over disagreements with UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy and post-Brexit vision for the UK.
READ MORE: UK Trade Secretary: No-Deal Brexit Better Than Extension of Talks
On July 12, the UK government published the "white paper" on the United Kingdom's post-Brexit relations with the EU, which calls for developing "a broad and deep" economic relations with the bloc and avoiding a hard border in Ireland, among other issues.
