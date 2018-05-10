Explosions Heard on Israeli-Syria Border, Israeli Emergency Sirens Activated

Israel has sounded the emergency sirens in the Golan Heights amid reports of a confrontation, just one day after Israeli jets reportedly struck a convoy in Syria.

— BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) May 9, 2018

​Israeli residents have been urged to enter shelters, evidencing the tense situation on the ground along the tense Israel-Syria border.

— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) May 9, 2018

​Social media users report that Israeli tanks have fired at positions in Syria, Israeli air sorties have been initiated, and that Syrian artillery is shelling Israeli targets.

Tensions in the area spurred the Israel Defense Forces to send military vehicles, troops, and missile interceptors to Golan.

— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) May 9, 2018

An Israeli Army spokesperson said that Iran's Quds Force shot around 20 projectiles "at Israel's forward defensive line in the Golan Heights. Missile defense systems carrier out several interceptions. No injuries."

— Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) May 9, 2018

​​​More details to follow