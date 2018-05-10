Explosions Heard on Israeli-Syria Border, Israeli Emergency Sirens Activated

— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 9, 2018
— BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) May 9, 2018
Israeli residents have been urged to enter shelters, evidencing the tense situation on the ground along the tense Israel-Syria border.
— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) May 9, 2018
Social media users report that Israeli tanks have fired at positions in Syria, Israeli air sorties have been initiated, and that Syrian artillery is shelling Israeli targets.
— Wael 🇸🇾 (@WaelAlRussi) May 9, 2018
Tensions in the area spurred the Israel Defense Forces to send military vehicles, troops, and missile interceptors to Golan.
— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) May 9, 2018
An Israeli Army spokesperson said that Iran's Quds Force shot around 20 projectiles "at Israel's forward defensive line in the Golan Heights. Missile defense systems carrier out several interceptions. No injuries."
— Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) May 9, 2018
More details to follow
