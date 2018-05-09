Alleged Israeli Attack in Syria Reportedly Kills 8 Iranians

Late on Tuesday, media reported that Israeli forces hit targets near Damascus with missiles, just hours after US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the Iran nuclear deal.

The death toll in the overnight suspected Israeli missile strikes on the outskirts of Syria's capital Damascus has risen to 15 people; they included eight Iranians, Reuters reported, citing the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Late on Tuesday, the Syrian State News Agency (SANA) reported that Israeli forces attacked a military outpost near Damascus. The Britain-based war monitor said that the strikes targeted depots allegedly belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Kisweh.

The reports on an alleged Israeli attack in the Kisweh area of Damascus on Tuesday night followed Trump's announcement that the US is pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have been running high, as Tel Aviv says Tehran, Damascus' key ally, is trying to expand its military presence in Syria. This is not the first time when airstrikes attributed to Israel have killed Iranian fighters. In late April, a war monitor reported that missile strikes on arms depots in northern Syria, which was likely to be an Israeli attack, had killed 26 servicemen fighting alongside government forces, most of those killed were Iranians.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman repeatedly stated that Israel would continue to insist that it had freedom of operation in Syria.