Another Austin Explosion Injures at Least One

Austin officials announced Tuesday that they are responding to another explosion that injured at least one person, according to reports.

The Austin Fire Department revealed that the latest explosion occurred at a Goodwill store. Local police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene as fire crews continue to evacuate the building.

A man was transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, but not life-threatening injuries, CBS Austin reported.

​Residents are being told to avoid the 9600 block of Brodie Lance in south Austin.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.