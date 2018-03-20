FedEx Confirms Latest Pair of Explosive Packages Found in Texas Are Linked

“FedEx has confirmed that a package detonated at a San Antonio FedEx Ground facility early this morning,” the statement said. “We have also confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement.”
There were no serious injuries in the incidents, and the company has shared evidence with authorities related to the packages and the person who shipped them, the company said.
The incident follows four package bombings this month in Austin that left two people dead and four others wounded. Local police have said they suspect that a serial bomber is behind all four of those incidents.
