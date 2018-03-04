Register
22:14 GMT +304 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    First Women-Only Marathon in Saudi Arabia

    Ready, Steady, Go! Saudi Women Not Only Drive, But From Now On Run in Marathons

    © Photo: Youtube / HD Vidoes
    News
    Get short URL
    0 10

    This weekend saw the first ever female marathon take place in Saudi Arabia, which is yet another step in Saudis’ universally-praised long-term modernization effort.

    Around 1500 women runners, most of them donning traditional Islamic outfits, raced in the eastern Al-Ahsa region on Saturday.

    "The aim of the marathon is to promote running and introduce the concept of sports for all, for a healthier way of life," Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya News cited the marathon's supervisor, Malek al-Mousa as saying.

    READ MORE: 'Russian Football Team Can Strengthen Its Defense' — Saudi Arabia Team Coach

    Just to note, as recently as in late February,  Riyadh hosted its first international half-marathon, which prompted a slew of complaints on social media about the absence of women partaking in the event.

    Sports authorities have expressed a willingness to set up another marathon for women in the holy city of Mecca on April 6, the pro-government Okaz newspaper reported.

    (File) Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waves as he meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Saudi Crown Prince: We Need 'Chemo' to Cure 'Cancer of Corruption'

    The kingdom, which has among the world's strictest laws limiting women's conduct, has embarked on a wide-ranging social reform program, and has at long last allowed women to drive and limited the overwhelming powers of the notorious religious police.

    The kingdom's General Entertainment Authority last month said it would stage more than 5,000 festivals and concerts in 2018, twice as many as last year, and inject a $64 billion investment in the social sector in the coming years.

    Separately, Sputnik earlier told a story of a 41-year-old Halah al Hamrani, a half-Saudi, half-American boxing woman, who currently fights for the right of Saudi women to participate in sports and to ultimately gain social recognition and equal employment rights with men. So far, she is running FlagBoxing, the first women-only fitness and combat studio in the country.

    Related:

    Saudi Shake-Up: Strategic Move or Confused Kingdom?
    'Russian Football Team Can Strengthen Its Defense' - Saudi Arabia Team Coach
    US Senators Urge Washington to End Support of Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen
    Saudi Crown Prince: We Need 'Chemo' to Cure 'Cancer of Corruption'
    Over 11,000 People Sign Petition Against Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to UK
    Tags:
    employment right, empowerment, women in business, conservative, reforms, modernization, women, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok