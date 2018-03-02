WTO Slams US Plans to Introduce New Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) is concerned about the announcement of US plans to impose new tariffs on the import of steel and aluminum, will closely monitor the situation, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said.

"The WTO is clearly concerned at the announcement of US plans for tariffs on steel and aluminum… The WTO will be watching the situation very closely… A trade war is in no-one’s interests," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The WTO director was commenting on Thursday's US President Donald Trump's announcement, saying that the US would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports, adding that his decision would come into effect starting next week.

Following the move, the European Commission declared that it would adjust retaliatory measures on the US' proposed duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Addressing the issue, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated that as a result of this move, there "will only be losers" in the US-EU trade relations.

Trump's decision to impose higher tariffs has caused anxiety among the world's aluminum and steel exporters.

Commenting on Washington's move, Beijing asked the country to evade unnecessary use of protectionist trade measures.