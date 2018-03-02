Register
16:53 GMT +302 March 2018
    Ivanka Trump, left, daughter of President Donald Trump, dances with her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

    Trump Wants 'First Daughter' Ivanka, Her Husband to Leave White House - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to leave the White House, notwithstanding the fact that he keeps telling them that they should continue being a part of the presidential administration, The New York Times reported Friday.

    According to the newspaper, a number of Trump's advisers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that Kushner and his wife still had their job, despite the president indicating that they should resign.

    The media outlet added, citing several other Trump advisers, that the president had told his eldest daughter and her husband that they should continue working at the White House even though he had asked White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to assist him in getting them to resign.

    Ivanka and Kushner reportedly hold a grudge against Kelly, who they consider an obstacle to the president's success. The pair also believes that the chief of staff is against their presence in the White House, according to the newspaper.

    ​Following Trump's victory in the 2016 election, his daughter and her husband became part of the presidential administration.

    On Tuesday, US media reported that Kushner's security clearance was downgraded from Top Secret/SCI-level to Secret level due to procedural changes made by Kelly.

    ​Commenting on the issue, White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that Kushner would continue to play a significant role in the presidential administration. Trump said that he considered the crackdown on Kushner groundless, but the issues related to security clearance were Kelly's responsibility.

    Tags:
    White House, John Kelly, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump
