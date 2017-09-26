Trump: US 'Totally Prepared' To Impose Massive 'Devastation' on North Korea

The US armed forces stand completely ready for the "military option" on the Korean Peninsula, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday outside the White House during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Internal Pentagon estimates indicate 20,000 South Koreans would be killed daily in such an event.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said Trump's untimely threat to totally destroy North Korea at the UN General Assembly last week essentially amounted to a declaration of war. As such, Pyongyang has maintained it will shoot down US planes as needed. But the threat seems somewhat hollow. Over the weekend, US Air Force B-1B Lancers and South Korean F-15 fighter escorts went north of the demilitarized zone dividing North and South Korea in a flight route and flew along North Korea's east coast. The US and South Korean pilots returned from the flight unscathed.

Previous presidential administrations "left me a mess" on the peninsula, Trump said. The growth of North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs should have been dealt with "25, 20, 15, 10" or five years ago, the president said, before promising that he would "fix" the problem.

