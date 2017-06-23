Register
22:27 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    American student Otto Warmbier, right, bows as Warmbier is presented to the reporters on Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea

    North Korea Denies Responsibility in Warmbier’s Death, Slams Washington

    © AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    North Korea has denied that it put deceased American student Otto Warmbier through cruel or torturous treatment during his 17-month detention in the country. Instead, the Hermit Kingdom is arguing that the US has orchestrated a “smear campaign” against them.

    "The smear campaign against [North Korea] staged in the US compels us to make firm determination that … we should further sharpen the blade of law," said a spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry in a statement. 

    "Although we had no reason at all to show mercy to such a criminal of the enemy state, we provided him with medical treatment and care with all sincerity on a humanitarian basis until his return to the US, considering that his health got worse."

    In this photo taken April 21, 2017, President Donald Trump looks out an Oval Office window at the White House in Washington following an interview with The Associated Press
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Following Otto Warmbier’s Death, Washington Considers Ban on Travel to North Korea

    The spokesman said Warmbier was provided proper medical treatment during his stay. "The fact that Warmbier died suddenly in less than a week just after his return to the US in his normal state of health indicators is a mystery to us as well," he said.

    Previously, the DPRK said that Warmbier contracted botulism during his stay. Botulism is an infectious disease that is usually caused by the consumption of tainted food or getting dirt and filth into open wounds. 

    American doctors who treated Warmbier claimed to find no evidence of botulism. Instead, they believed his condition was caused by a severe neurological injury brought on by oxygen deprivation. The family has requested that no autopsy be performed.

    American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang.
    © AP Photo/ Jon Chol Jin
    Chinese Tour Group Stops Offering American Visits to North Korea After Otto Warmbier Death

    Otto's relatives claimed that he had been in a coma since shortly after March 2016, when he was sentenced to 15 years hard labor after being accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner. 

    The Foreign Ministry statement also criticized South Korea, which had called on the North to release its other detainees including six South Koreans. "Our related institutions are treating criminals who committed crimes against [our] republic strictly based on domestic law and international standards, and Warmbier was no different."

    Seoul's demands were "slanderous talk about cruel treatment and torture" with no basis in reality, according to the DPRK.

    Otto Frederick Warmbier (R), a University of Virginia student who has been detained in North Korea since early January, bows during a new conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Otto Warmbier, US Student Released From North Korea Has Died

    "The US should ponder over the consequences to be entailed from its reckless and rash act," he added, possibly an allusion to the three Korean-Americans currently imprisoned by North Korean authorities.

    Warmbier's death has caused furor among the American political establishment, including with US President Donald Trump. "It's a total disgrace what happened to Otto. That should never ever be allowed to happen," he said Tuesday. "Otto's fate deepens my administration's determination to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency."

    Related:

    North Korea Conducts Rocket Engine Test - Report
    Bill to Ban US Tourist Travel to North Korea to Move Forward in House
    Nowhere to Turn: US Threatens War After Running Out of North Korea Sanctions
    US Agrees to Expand Cooperation With China on North Korea, Counterterrorism
    North Korea Ready for Missile, Nuclear Test Moratorium if US Halts Drills
    Tags:
    American student, statement, North Korean Foreign Ministry, Otto Frederick Warmbier, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok